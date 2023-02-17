New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 9.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NYCB is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NYCB is $10.63, which is $1.21 above the current price. The public float for NYCB is 671.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYCB on February 17, 2023 was 9.81M shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

NYCB’s stock has fallen by -1.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.32% and a quarterly drop of -4.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.55% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of 0.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NYCB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

NYCB Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 10.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.79. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.