Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC)’s stock price has decreased by -6.57 compared to its previous closing price of 88.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is above average at 18.03x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.

The public float for HSIC is 134.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSIC on February 17, 2023 was 925.09K shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) Stock

The stock of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has gone down by -3.43% for the week, with a 3.11% rise in the past month and a 4.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for HSIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for HSIC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HSIC, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

HSIC Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC fell by -3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.69. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw 3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from Connett Bradford C, who sale 6,840 shares at the price of $80.71 back on Dec 21. After this action, Connett Bradford C now owns 55,412 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $552,056 using the latest closing price.

McGlynn Lorelei, the SVP, Chief Human Res. Officer of Henry Schein Inc., sale 15,341 shares at $80.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that McGlynn Lorelei is holding 73,753 shares at $1,238,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.