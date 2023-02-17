Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)’s stock price has increased by 11.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GRIL is $3.00, The public float for GRIL is 25.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.67% of that float. The average trading volume for GRIL on February 17, 2023 was 587.10K shares.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has seen a 16.39% increase in the past week, with a 12.87% gain in the past month, and a 256.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for GRIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.62% for GRIL stock, with a simple moving average of 117.19% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at 23.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares surge +22.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9714. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw 25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRIL starting from Frost Malcolm B., who purchase 6,579 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Frost Malcolm B. now owns 65,988 shares of Muscle Maker Inc., valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Mohan Kevin James, the Chief Investment Officer of Muscle Maker Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Mohan Kevin James is holding 163,963 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.50 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -79.00. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -29.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.