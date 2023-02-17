Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a 2.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) is $5.00, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for UTRS is 26.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On February 17, 2023, UTRS’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has seen a 2.27% increase in the past week, with a 86.44% gain in the past month, and a 80.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.96% for UTRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.56% for UTRS stock, with a simple moving average of -66.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTRS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for UTRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to UTRS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UTRS Trading at 49.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.40%, as shares surge +93.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3999. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw 87.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.12 for the present operating margin

+42.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc. stands at -41.20. Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.