MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL)’s stock price has increased by 10.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for MGOL is 5.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGOL on February 17, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.40% for MGOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.66% for MGOL stock, with a simple moving average of -20.55% for the last 200 days.

MGOL Trading at -20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -44.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGOL rose by +10.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4200. In addition, MGO Global Inc. saw -52.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.