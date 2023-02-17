Manchester United plc (MANU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has increased by 9.73 compared to its previous closing price of 24.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Manchester United plc (MANU) by analysts is $22.67, which is -$2.17 below the current market price. The public float for MANU is 53.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of MANU was 2.31M shares.

Manchester United plc’s (MANU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Manchester United plc (MANU) has seen a 5.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.00% gain in the past month and a 106.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.47% for MANU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.88% for MANU stock, with a simple moving average of 73.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MANU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

MANU Trading at 18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, Manchester United plc saw 15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -9.40 for asset returns.