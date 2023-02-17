EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 366.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/22 that EPAM Systems Withdraws Forecasts. It Makes Software in Ukraine.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) by analysts is $418.23, which is $69.66 above the current market price. The public float for EPAM is 55.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of EPAM was 349.93K shares.

Make Informed Decisions with EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Stock Updates

The stock of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has gone down by -5.32% for the week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month and a -1.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for EPAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for EPAM stock, with a simple moving average of -0.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAM reach a price target of $510. The rating they have provided for EPAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to EPAM, setting the target price at $370 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

EPAM Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $354.30. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc. saw 5.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Peterson Jason D., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $350.00 back on Nov 11. After this action, Peterson Jason D. now owns 11,762 shares of EPAM Systems Inc., valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Dvorkin Viktar, the SVP/Head of Global Delivery of EPAM Systems Inc., sale 13,333 shares at $440.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Dvorkin Viktar is holding 7,572 shares at $5,877,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.48 for the present operating margin

+31.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc. stands at +12.82. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.