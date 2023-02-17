Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 6.81. However, the company has seen a 3.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Self-Driving Technology Provider Luminar Just Hit a Milestone

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is $12.83, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 229.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAZR on February 17, 2023 was 7.87M shares.

The Volatility of Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) Stock: A 3.92% Ratio for the Week

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a 3.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.07% rise in the past month, and a -25.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.27% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for LAZR stock, with a simple moving average of -13.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $8 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LAZR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

LAZR Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 33.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Jepsen Mary Lou, who purchase 10,109 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Dec 16. After this action, Jepsen Mary Lou now owns 55,584 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $67,281 using the latest closing price.

AEG Holdings, LLC, the Director of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 7,953 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that AEG Holdings, LLC is holding 39,569 shares at $52,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-704.52 for the present operating margin

-44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -745.01. Equity return is now at value -330.90, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.68.