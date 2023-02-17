Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU)’s stock price has decreased by -1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 2.59. however, the company has experienced a -6.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is 3.43x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is $17.81, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On February 17, 2023, LU’s average trading volume was 19.97M shares.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock Observes -29.77% 200-Day Moving Average

LU’s stock has seen a -6.59% decrease for the week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month and a 8.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for Lufax Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.15% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of -29.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.60 based on the research report published on November 25th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 25th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to LU, setting the target price at $1.40 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

LU Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw 31.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.57 for the present operating margin

+77.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +23.52. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.