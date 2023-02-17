Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA)’s stock price has increased by 12.52 compared to its previous closing price of 7.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.13.

The public float for LQDA is 55.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LQDA was 504.64K shares.

Liquidia Corporation’s (LQDA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LQDA stock has gone up by 15.64%, with a monthly gain of 22.83% and a quarterly surge of 62.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Liquidia Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.92% for LQDA stock, with a simple moving average of 43.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDA reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for LQDA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to LQDA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

LQDA Trading at 24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA rose by +15.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Liquidia Corporation saw 24.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Kaseta Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kaseta Michael now owns 37,877 shares of Liquidia Corporation, valued at $47,920 using the latest closing price.

Caligan Partners LP, the Director of Liquidia Corporation, purchase 250,000 shares at $5.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Caligan Partners LP is holding 10,643,627 shares at $1,405,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-217.94 for the present operating margin

+53.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidia Corporation stands at -222.98. Equity return is now at value -58.00, with -40.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.