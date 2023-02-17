Li Auto Inc. (LI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 25.39. However, the company has experienced a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/09/22 that Li Auto Falls on Earnings Miss but Strong Guidance Is Good for All EV Makers

The public float for LI is 864.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume of LI on February 17, 2023 was 9.78M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Li Auto Inc.’s (LI) Stock in the Past Quarter

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has experienced a -1.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.37% rise in the past month, and a 30.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for LI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for LI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20.66 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LI, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

LI Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LI fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.77. In addition, Li Auto Inc. saw 21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LI

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.80 for asset returns.