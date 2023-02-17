LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)’s stock price has decreased by -4.76 compared to its previous closing price of 8.82. However, the company has experienced a 1.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) by analysts is $12.38, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for LZ is 142.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LZ was 917.90K shares.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has seen a 1.45% increase in the past week, with a -0.47% drop in the past month, and a -15.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for LZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for LZ stock, with a simple moving average of -15.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $11 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LZ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

LZ Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 8.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Watson Noel Bertram, who sale 18,876 shares at the price of $9.01 back on Nov 17. After this action, Watson Noel Bertram now owns 555,866 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $170,054 using the latest closing price.

Radhakrishna Shrisha, the Chief Product Officer and CTO of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 15,416 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Radhakrishna Shrisha is holding 567,142 shares at $138,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.63 for the present operating margin

+65.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -18.90. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.