Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 3.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KGC is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KGC is $5.66, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.25B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume for KGC on February 17, 2023 was 14.32M shares.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock Experiences -13.82% Monthly Change

KGC’s stock has seen a -7.53% decrease for the week, with a -13.82% drop in the past month and a -5.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for Kinross Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.90% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KGC, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

KGC Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -16.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.66 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +5.93. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.