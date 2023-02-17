Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 18.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/17/22 that Natural gas-focused methane pact expands at climate summit, minus China

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is above average at 16.12x. The 36-month beta value for KMI is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KMI is $20.15, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for KMI is 1.98B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume of KMI on February 17, 2023 was 13.33M shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

KMI’s stock has seen a 0.56% increase for the week, with a -1.47% drop in the past month and a -3.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.63% for KMI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for KMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KMI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

KMI Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw 0.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from ASHLEY ANTHONY B, who sale 13,232 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 15. After this action, ASHLEY ANTHONY B now owns 27,826 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $240,030 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 19,719 shares at $27,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at +12.96. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.