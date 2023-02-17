KeyCorp (KEY): A Technical Analysis

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 19.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $19.74, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 929.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on February 17, 2023 was 11.08M shares.

KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

KEY’s stock has fallen by -2.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.67% and a quarterly drop of -0.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for KeyCorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of 5.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $20.36 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

KEY Trading at 5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.16. In addition, KeyCorp saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Mago Angela G, who sale 5,352 shares at the price of $19.95 back on Feb 02. After this action, Mago Angela G now owns 194,280 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $106,772 using the latest closing price.

Highsmith Carlton L, the Director of KeyCorp, sale 5,200 shares at $17.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Highsmith Carlton L is holding 64,139 shares at $91,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.51. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.