KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 19.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Chinese Broker to Conduct Review Into Short-Seller’s Fraud Allegations

The public float for BEKE is 877.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.54% of that float. The average trading volume of BEKE on February 17, 2023 was 12.55M shares.

The 26.35% Simple Moving Average of KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has seen a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.90% gain in the past month and a 30.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for BEKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for BEKE stock, with a simple moving average of 26.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEKE reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for BEKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BEKE, setting the target price at $20.80 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

BEKE Trading at 13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.03. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw 39.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.75 for the present operating margin

+19.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at -0.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.08. Total debt to assets is 7.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.