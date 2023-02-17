Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.71 compared to its previous closing price of 159.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Opioid Settlement Money Is Coming. Two Ohio Counties Differ on How to Spend It.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JNJ is $183.40, which is $25.39 above the current price. The public float for JNJ is 2.61B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JNJ on February 17, 2023 was 7.09M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Stock

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen a -1.96% decrease in the past week, with a -6.79% drop in the past month, and a -8.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for JNJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for JNJ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $170 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to JNJ, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

JNJ Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.44. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -10.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Wolk Joseph J, who sale 14,781 shares at the price of $179.60 back on Dec 13. After this action, Wolk Joseph J now owns 35,812 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $2,654,661 using the latest closing price.

McEvoy Ashley, the EVP, WW Chair, MedTech of Johnson & Johnson, sale 73,323 shares at $175.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that McEvoy Ashley is holding 41,813 shares at $12,865,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.79 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.90. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 10.30 for asset returns.