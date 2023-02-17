JD.com Inc. (JD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD)’s stock price has increased by 3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 52.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that JD.com Stock Rises on Accelerating Revenue Growth

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 289.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for JD.com Inc. (JD) by analysts is $554.36, which is $27.16 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of JD was 7.74M shares.

JD’s stock has seen a -2.43% decrease for the week, with a -7.55% drop in the past month and a -0.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for JD.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.84% for JD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $58 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JD reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for JD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to JD, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

JD Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.81. In addition, JD.com Inc. saw -3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.35 for the present operating margin

+13.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc. stands at -0.37. The total capital return value is set at 1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc. (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.16. Total debt to assets is 6.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.