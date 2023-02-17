Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA)’s stock price has decreased by -26.12 compared to its previous closing price of 2.45. but the company has seen a -1.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of -2.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for IVDA is 12.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of IVDA was 888.48K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) Stock

IVDA’s stock has fallen by -1.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 127.96% and a quarterly rise of 170.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.50% for Iveda Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.53% for IVDA stock, with a simple moving average of 74.86% for the last 200 days.

IVDA Trading at 88.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.24%, as shares surge +134.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +163.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.47. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw 226.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc., valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.10 for the present operating margin

+43.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -156.35. Equity return is now at value -140.00, with -57.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.