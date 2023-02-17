Intel Corporation (INTC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 28.85. however, the company has experienced a 1.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Intel CEO Takes Pay Cut as Chip Maker Targets Cost Reductions

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 25 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for Intel Corporation (INTC) by analysts is $27.90, which is -$0.63 below the current market price. The public float for INTC is 4.13B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of INTC was 38.59M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Intel Corporation’s (INTC) Stock

INTC’s stock has seen a 1.69% increase for the week, with a -2.12% drop in the past month and a -8.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for Intel Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.61% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for INTC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $33 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTC reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for INTC stocks is “Negative” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to INTC, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

INTC Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.94. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $27.83 back on Jan 31. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 9,000 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $250,449 using the latest closing price.

Zinsner David, the EVP, CFO of Intel Corporation, purchase 7,250 shares at $27.75 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Zinsner David is holding 71,339 shares at $201,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.