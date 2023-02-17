Inpixon (INPX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for INPX is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INPX is $900004.00, The public float for INPX is 6.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume for INPX on February 17, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

Inpixon (INPX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a 24.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.11% drop in the past month, and a -61.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.79% for INPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -83.39% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.64%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +24.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2277. In addition, Inpixon saw -25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-307.81 for the present operating margin

+44.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -432.35. Equity return is now at value -181.50, with -85.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.