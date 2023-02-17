Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO)’s stock price has increased by 4.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has experienced a -70.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for HPCO is 2.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HPCO on February 17, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has seen a -70.68% decrease in the past week, with a 21.70% gain in the past month, and a -17.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.35% for HPCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.15% for HPCO stock, with a simple moving average of -33.01% for the last 200 days.

HPCO Trading at 15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.25%, as shares surge +22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO fell by -70.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2506. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw 57.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.76 for the present operating margin

+28.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co. Inc. stands at -156.36.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.