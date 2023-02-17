Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.70 compared to its previous closing price of 5.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Hanesbrands Shares Plunge After Dividend Cut, Gloomy Earnings and Forecast

while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is $5.89, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for HBI is 345.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HBI on February 17, 2023 was 11.28M shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has seen a 0.17% increase in the past week, with a -29.43% drop in the past month, and a -24.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for HBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.69% for HBI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

HBI Trading at -16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -27.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Preston Tracy M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Preston Tracy M now owns 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $28,065 using the latest closing price.

Johnson James C, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Johnson James C is holding 26,913 shares at $18,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+35.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at -2.10. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.