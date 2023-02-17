Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is $2.02, which is $1.03 above the current market price. The public float for GTE is 337.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTE on February 17, 2023 was 3.29M shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

GTE’s stock has fallen by -1.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.23% and a quarterly drop of -33.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.08% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.11% for GTE stock, with a simple moving average of -30.64% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9224. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 16. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 635,109 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $43,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+40.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +8.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.