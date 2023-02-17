Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has increased by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 5.47. however, the company has experienced a 1.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is above average at 3.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is $7.06, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for GGB is 601.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGB on February 17, 2023 was 11.83M shares.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

GGB’s stock has risen by 1.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.09% and a quarterly drop of -5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Gerdau S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.81% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGB reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for GGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

GGB Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +19.78. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 18.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.