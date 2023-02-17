Genius Group Limited (GNS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 6.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is $19.20, which is $8.4 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNS on February 17, 2023 was 17.96M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -1.09 Increase on Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) Stock

GNS’s stock has seen a 13.93% increase for the week, with a 1091.41% rise in the past month and a 1137.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 38.91% for Genius Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.56% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of 74.36% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at 172.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 38.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.62%, as shares surge +205.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,404.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 1831.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.