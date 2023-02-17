General Motors Company (GM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s stock price has increased by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 42.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is 7.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GM is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GM is 1.35B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. On February 17, 2023, GM’s average trading volume was 14.57M shares.

General Motors Company (GM) Stock Experiences 18.28% Monthly Change

The stock of General Motors Company (GM) has seen a 3.53% increase in the past week, with a 18.28% rise in the past month, and a 7.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for GM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.57% for GM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for GM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $46 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GM reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for GM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

GM Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GM rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.70. In addition, General Motors Company saw 28.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GM starting from Johnson Gerald, who sale 15,743 shares at the price of $42.65 back on Feb 09. After this action, Johnson Gerald now owns 71,209 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $671,439 using the latest closing price.

Carlisle Stephen K., the Executive Vice President of General Motors Company, sale 18,000 shares at $41.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Carlisle Stephen K. is holding 46,170 shares at $755,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.58 for the present operating margin

+19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +6.34. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.