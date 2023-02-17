Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)’s stock price has increased by 11.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -81.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) by analysts is $6.33, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for FREQ is 32.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of FREQ was 631.28K shares.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s (FREQ) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, FREQ stock has gone down by -81.21%, with a monthly decline of -85.02% and a quarterly plunge of -64.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.85% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -80.11% for FREQ stock, with a simple moving average of -65.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREQ

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FREQ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

FREQ Trading at -77.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.49%, as shares sank -84.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ fell by -81.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5135. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. saw -80.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from McCubbin Quentin, who sale 6,569 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Jul 06. After this action, McCubbin Quentin now owns 38,340 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,985 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Wendy S, the Chief People Officer of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,638 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Arnold Wendy S is holding 21,186 shares at $8,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-597.32 for the present operating margin

+72.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stands at -601.98. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.79.