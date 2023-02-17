Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC)’s stock price has increased by 23.90 compared to its previous closing price of 63.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FRHC is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FRHC is $76.00, The public float for FRHC is 16.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for FRHC on February 17, 2023 was 154.01K shares.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has seen a 24.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.19% gain in the past month and a 32.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for FRHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.94% for FRHC stock, with a simple moving average of 46.30% for the last 200 days.

FRHC Trading at 27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 18.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +26.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC rose by +24.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.09. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp. saw 35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.29 for the present operating margin

+84.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freedom Holding Corp. stands at +36.24.