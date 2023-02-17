Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX)’s stock price has increased by 9.33 compared to its previous closing price of 86.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for FMX is 354.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FMX on February 17, 2023 was 575.13K shares.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s (FMX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has gone up by 16.21% for the week, with a 11.94% rise in the past month and a 21.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for FMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.87% for FMX stock, with a simple moving average of 32.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FMX by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for FMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $68 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMX reach a price target of $86, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for FMX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to FMX, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

FMX Trading at 16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX rose by +16.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.39. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. saw 21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.