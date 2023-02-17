Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 7.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that The Fisker Ocean Is Born, Ushering In a New Era for the Car Business

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for FSR is 175.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.06% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of FSR was 5.65M shares.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Records -18.86% Quarterly Movement

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has seen a -5.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.83% decline in the past month and a -18.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for FSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.05% for FSR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to FSR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

FSR Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Fisker Henrik, who purchase 33,700 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Dec 05. After this action, Fisker Henrik now owns 629,218 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $249,976 using the latest closing price.

Greuel Wendy J., the Director of Fisker Inc., purchase 1,355 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Greuel Wendy J. is holding 1,355 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-310615.09 for the present operating margin

-3072.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -444661.32. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.98.