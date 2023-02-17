Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has increased by 2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 67.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FIS is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FIS is $77.93, which is $17.49 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 587.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume for FIS on February 17, 2023 was 6.53M shares.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock Faces 3.94% Weekly Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen a -6.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.69% decline in the past month and a 8.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for FIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.91% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -17.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $79 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.41. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Norcross Gary, who sale 39,403 shares at the price of $93.20 back on Sep 12. After this action, Norcross Gary now owns 846,643 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $3,672,370 using the latest closing price.

Norcross Gary, the Chairman and CEO of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $90.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Norcross Gary is holding 846,643 shares at $7,271,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.15 for the present operating margin

+37.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at +3.00. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.