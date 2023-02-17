Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 116.07. but the company has seen a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Exxon Plans to Cut Costs, Reorganize After Record Profit

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by analysts is $125.44, which is $10.12 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of XOM was 17.11M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM) Stock

XOM’s stock has seen a 1.21% increase for the week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month and a 1.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Exxon Mobil Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to XOM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

XOM Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.70. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw 4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.50 back on Feb 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 31,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $288,750 using the latest closing price.

Fox Leonard M., the Vice President and Controller of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Fox Leonard M. is holding 188,497 shares at $1,256,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.06 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.98. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.