Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM)’s stock price has decreased by -6.84 compared to its previous closing price of 33.49. but the company has seen a -2.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for SUM is 117.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUM on February 17, 2023 was 629.47K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) Stock

The stock of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has seen a -2.71% decrease in the past week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month, and a 6.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for SUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for SUM stock, with a simple moving average of 13.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SUM, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

SUM Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.43. In addition, Summit Materials Inc. saw 9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.