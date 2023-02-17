Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.82 compared to its previous closing price of 115.96. however, the company has experienced a -5.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/23 that Airbnb and Expedia Turn Customer Cash Into Profit, Aided by Rising Interest Rates

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is above average at 52.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is $131.92, which is $20.95 above the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 152.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPE on February 17, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) Stock

In the past week, EXPE stock has gone down by -5.25%, with a monthly gain of 7.37% and a quarterly surge of 11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Expedia Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $120 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

EXPE Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.85. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 27.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 635 shares at the price of $100.18 back on Nov 15. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 8,949 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $63,617 using the latest closing price.

Dolgen Jonathan L, the Director Emeritus of Expedia Group Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $101.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Dolgen Jonathan L is holding 37,779 shares at $101,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +3.02. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.