Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has increased by 4.31 compared to its previous closing price of 4.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BBAR is $7.50, which is $0.46 above the current price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAR on February 17, 2023 was 691.16K shares.

Examining the Volatility of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) Stock

The stock of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has gone up by 11.52% for the week, with a 8.28% rise in the past month and a 76.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.84% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.13% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 57.60% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 21.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 24.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.22. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.