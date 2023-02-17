Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.99. but the company has seen a -4.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The average price recommended by analysts for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is $5.08, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for EVLV is 104.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On February 17, 2023, EVLV’s average trading volume was 597.00K shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Navigating the Volatility of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (EVLV) Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has experienced a -4.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.37% rise in the past month, and a -18.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.04% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for EVLV stock, with a simple moving average of 6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5.40 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to EVLV, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Chitkara Anil, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jan 27. After this action, Chitkara Anil now owns 1,097,972 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

DeRosa Anthony John, the Chief Revenue Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 1,102 shares at $2.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that DeRosa Anthony John is holding 1,398 shares at $2,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -16.30 for asset returns.