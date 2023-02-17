West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST)’s stock price has increased by 14.54 compared to its previous closing price of 279.18. but the company has seen a 19.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/21 that This Top Syringe Maker Looks Set for More Gains

The price-to-earnings ratio for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) is above average at 38.49x. The 36-month beta value for WST is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WST is $275.83, which is -$33.02 below than the current price. The public float for WST is 73.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of WST on February 17, 2023 was 647.92K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.’s (WST) Stock

The stock of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) has seen a 19.57% increase in the past week, with a 25.64% gain in the past month, and a 29.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for WST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.26% for WST stock, with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $250 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WST reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for WST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 30th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to WST, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

WST Trading at 27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +25.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST rose by +19.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $271.37. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. saw 35.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Green Eric Mark, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $238.99 back on Dec 05. After this action, Green Eric Mark now owns 114,922 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., valued at $10,515,518 using the latest closing price.

Birkett Bernard, the Sr VP, CFO & COO of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., sale 14,174 shares at $341.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Birkett Bernard is holding 795 shares at $4,836,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.80 for the present operating margin

+41.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stands at +23.38. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 19.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.