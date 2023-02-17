E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)’s stock price has decreased by -4.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a -13.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EJH is 238.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EJH on February 17, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) Stock

The stock of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has gone down by -13.83% for the week, with a -41.67% drop in the past month and a -70.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.66% for EJH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.03% for EJH stock, with a simple moving average of -92.78% for the last 200 days.

EJH Trading at -45.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -39.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -13.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3706. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -41.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at -8.52. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.18.