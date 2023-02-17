QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL)’s stock price has increased by 5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 86.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/23/21 that Quidel to Buy Ortho Clinical in Deal Valued at $6 Billion

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) by analysts is $118.43, which is $28.18 above the current market price. The public float for QDEL is 60.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of QDEL was 609.94K shares.

Evaluating the Impact of 5.66 Increase on QuidelOrtho Corporation’s (QDEL) Stock

The stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has seen a 6.23% increase in the past week, with a 7.06% gain in the past month, and a -0.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for QDEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for QDEL stock, with a simple moving average of 1.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $125 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QDEL, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

QDEL Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.64. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from POLAN MARY LAKE PH D, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $113.59 back on Mar 18. After this action, POLAN MARY LAKE PH D now owns 18,162 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $173,227 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.92 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +41.46. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.