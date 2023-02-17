Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND)’s stock price has decreased by -4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/10/22 that Nextdoor Stock Falls. The Social Media Sees Tough Time Ahead.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) is $3.13, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for KIND is 150.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On February 17, 2023, KIND’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -4.15 Increase on Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) Stock

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has gone up by 5.96% for the week, with a 7.44% rise in the past month and a -12.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.33% for KIND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for KIND stock, with a simple moving average of -18.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIND reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for KIND stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to KIND, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

KIND Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.32. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. saw 12.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Greylock 16 GP LLC, who purchase 765,000 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Aug 19. After this action, Greylock 16 GP LLC now owns 10,917,514 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $2,534,368 using the latest closing price.

Sze David L, the Director of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., purchase 765,000 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Sze David L is holding 10,917,514 shares at $2,534,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.33 for the present operating margin

+82.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -49.60. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -23.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.74.