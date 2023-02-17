DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.10 compared to its previous closing price of 16.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DLO is $21.91, which is $6.48 above the current market price. The public float for DLO is 146.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for DLO on February 17, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a -3.18% decrease in the past week, with a -1.92% drop in the past month, and a -25.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

New Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Underperform” to DLO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

DLO Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 1.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Equity return is now at value 34.40, with 16.10 for asset returns.