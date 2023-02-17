DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): A Technical Analysis

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH)’s stock price has decreased by -5.17 compared to its previous closing price of 9.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is $10.50, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for DRH is 204.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRH on February 17, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) Stock

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has seen a -5.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.42% gain in the past month and a 0.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for DRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for DRH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DRH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

DRH Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, DiamondRock Hospitality Company saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 24,310 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,396,099 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, valued at $243,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.95 for the present operating margin

+10.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stands at -34.31. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.