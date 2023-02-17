Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 39.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 18.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAL is 1.26.

The public float for DAL is 638.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. On February 17, 2023, DAL’s average trading volume was 9.61M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (DAL) Stock in the Past Quarter

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has seen a -1.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.26% decline in the past month and a 9.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for DAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $55 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DAL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

DAL Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.10. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 16.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Samant Rahul D, who sale 13,124 shares at the price of $38.77 back on Feb 14. After this action, Samant Rahul D now owns 57,383 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $508,844 using the latest closing price.

Carroll William C, the SVP, Fin & Controller of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 5,481 shares at $40.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Carroll William C is holding 8,720 shares at $219,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.