CSX Corporation (CSX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 31.67. However, the company has seen a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Railroads Predict Muted Earnings Growth This Year

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is above average at 15.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CSX Corporation (CSX) is $34.27, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.10B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSX on February 17, 2023 was 13.21M shares.

Trading Update: CSX Corporation (CSX) Stock Endures 2.69% Monthly Volatility

CSX stock saw a decrease of -0.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for CSX Corporation (CSX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $29 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for CSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CSX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

CSX Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.47. In addition, CSX Corporation saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSX starting from ZILLMER JOHN J, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, ZILLMER JOHN J now owns 320,763 shares of CSX Corporation, valued at $516,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +27.99. Equity return is now at value 29.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.