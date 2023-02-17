Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cryptyde Inc. (NASDAQ: TYDE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has experienced a -5.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TYDE is 65.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TYDE on February 17, 2023 was 6.42M shares.

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

Cryptyde Inc. (TYDE) has seen a -5.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -30.80% decline in the past month and a -59.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.18% for TYDE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.39% for TYDE stock, with a simple moving average of -85.04% for the last 200 days.

TYDE Trading at -26.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -29.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYDE fell by -5.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2138. In addition, Cryptyde Inc. saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TYDE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.