Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.99 compared to its previous closing price of 21.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CRBG is $26.38, which is $5.53 above the current price. The public float for CRBG is 141.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBG on February 17, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Stock Sees a-3.99 Decrease

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen a -3.32% decrease in the past week, with a 1.72% gain in the past month, and a -6.97% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for CRBG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for CRBG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $23 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CRBG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRBG, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

CRBG Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -3.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.48. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from Colberg Alan B., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $22.92 back on Nov 10. After this action, Colberg Alan B. now owns 37,858 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $687,474 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +33.28. Equity return is now at value 71.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.