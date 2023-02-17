CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.79 compared to its previous closing price of 8.64. However, the company has experienced a -0.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/08/21 that CommScope Is Spinning Off Its Home-Networking Business. The Stock Is Rallying.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COMM is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is $11.67, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for COMM is 203.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. On February 17, 2023, COMM’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has gone down by -0.37% for the week, with a -10.55% drop in the past month and a -11.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.71% for COMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for COMM stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COMM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for COMM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to COMM, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

COMM Trading at 1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc. saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from Carlson John R., who purchase 11,868 shares at the price of $12.62 back on Sep 02. After this action, Carlson John R. now owns 167,393 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc., valued at $149,730 using the latest closing price.

Lorentzen Kyle David, the EVP & CFO of CommScope Holding Company Inc., purchase 17,700 shares at $10.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Lorentzen Kyle David is holding 244,009 shares at $189,209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.41 for the present operating margin

+24.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stands at -5.39. Equity return is now at value 87.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.