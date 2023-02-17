CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. but the company has seen a -15.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is above average at 3.67x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNEY is 30.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CNEY on February 17, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Stock Showcases -51.20% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CNEY stock has gone down by -15.53%, with a monthly decline of -48.99% and a quarterly plunge of -80.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.53% for CN Energy Group. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.20% for CNEY stock, with a simple moving average of -77.71% for the last 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -52.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -43.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7589. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -50.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.