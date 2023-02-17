CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 3.56. but the company has seen a 4.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 3.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) by analysts is $7.50, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 40.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.21% of that float. On February 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSK was 3.49M shares.

CleanSpark Inc.’s (CLSK) Stock: A 9.17% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has experienced a 4.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.99% rise in the past month, and a 30.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.25% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.17% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at 33.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares surge +36.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 66.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, the Chief Financial Officer of CleanSpark Inc., purchase 4,400 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony is holding 77,757 shares at $45,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CleanSpark Inc. stands at -30.48. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.